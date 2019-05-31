The Lion King's live action Pumbaa is seriously freaking people out.

I say this with the upmost love and respect but warthogs are not… cute.

They’re fast and tough, and as Disney informed us; enjoy singing, but c’mon, no one is looking at a warthog and going “awwwwww”.

But… I think everyone forgot this? It seems they’ve always associated ‘warthog’ with smiley, happy, singy Pumbaa from The Lion King and now faced with this reality, they’re losing their damn minds.

You may be aware that Disney has turned everyone’s favourite animated movie into a live action film, due to be released in July. This means all our favourite characters (and Scar, ugh) are now very high definition creatures that look real.

Everyone thought that was cool, until Seth Rogen, who voices the larger half of film’s most iconic duo Timon and Pumbaa in the upcoming movie, went and posted an image of live action Pumbaa and everyone realised a real warthog is significantly less cute than a cartoon version.

Mmhm... Now that's a warthog.