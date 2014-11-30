Welcome to Mamamia’s art endeavour, the Voulez-Vous Project. Every week we celebrate emerging artists, designers, illustrators, creators and women who knit using their vaginas. (Kidding. Maybe.)

By CAITLIN STOWER

When your kids draw all over the walls and floor, it’s usually an annoyance for parents. But for Ling McGregor, this is how she became interested in art.

The artist is still completing degree at a Sydney university, but her work shows grace and elegance far beyond her years.

The patterns, the attention-to-detail, the rich use of colour – all of these elements are strongly seen in Ling’s work. It’s hard to believe she only began incorporating colour into her work last year.

Every artist draws inspiration from different things, and Ling credits compliments.

“I am inspired by the little comments that people leave, beautiful photography, and by knowing that my grandparents will invite their postman in to look at my new drawings pinned up on the walls.”

Her talent is undeniable, and it is all her: “I have never had any formal lessons in art, but my family and friends are incredibly creative. I grew up surrounded by the most talented and supportive people who have definitely had an immense impact on my love for art.”

