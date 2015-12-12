Lindy Klim has faced the dilemma any parent with a pool knows all too well.

An dip in the pool is a daily scheduled activity for Lindy Klim and her children, but a recent session had them seeing green. Literally.

After emerging from the pool, four-year-old Frankie’s white blonde hair had taken on a wicked shade of green, forcing Klim to seek advice on Instagram.

“Mid morning naps with my green haired monster… Too much chlorine in the pool!! Any tips on how to get it out??” she wrote.

It’s a problem all parents will likely face this summer and while Klim’s husband Michael may be an Olympic swimmer we can’t imagine he’s ever really had to worry about the effect of swimming on his hair…

Klim’s followers were quick to recommend a variety of at-home remedies like applying tomato sauce or soaking hair in vinegar, but are these really the best ways to fix pool-ruined hair?

According to Liam Hubbard at Sydney’s Edwards and Co, the answer is… not really.

“They don’t completely not work but it depends on your hair. And the tomato can stain the hair so it ends up being just as hard to get out,” he says.

The solution comes down to chemistry and requires you to alter the pH of your hair. According to Hubbard the secret weapon can be picked up from your local chemist.