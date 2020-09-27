The public turned on Lindy Chamberlain after this infamous interview. It was the 7th take.

Shortly after the disappearance of nine-week-old Azaria Chamberlain in August 1980, a television journalist showed her mother, Lindy, a police photograph of the baby's jumpsuit.

It was heavily blood stained around the collar but mostly intact.

The outfit had been found at Uluru, near the campsite from which the little girl infamously vanished.

The journalist echoed the persistent question that had been raised around the family's version of events: if a dingo had taken Azaria from her tent that night, how were her clothes so undamaged?

The response Lindy gave played a pivotal role in turning the tide of public opinion against her. It was detailed, detached, almost academic.

"If you've ever seen a dingo eat, there'd be no difficulty at all," she said. "Because if you watch them eat the carcass of a cow, or something like that, they don't eat the skin. They use their feet like hands and pull back the skin as they go, and they'll just peel it like an orange."

But in the upcoming Channel 10 documentary series, Lindy Chamberlain: The True Story, a family lawyer has shared the full story behind that interview and the 'Lindy' it presented to the world.

Dr Ken Krispin QC, who represented the Chamberlains at a 1987 Royal Commission, said his team was able to get hold of the full tape recording, which revealed it had been recorded after multiple takes.

"It began with the journalist saying, 'Mrs Chamberlain, what happened to your baby?' She began to answer and choked up in distress and burst into tears. Take one. Take two. [They said] 'Start again. Mrs Chamberlain, what happened to your baby?' She got a little bit further and choked up again.

"And they said, 'Look, Lindy. If you're going to get your message out there, you really are going to have to control yourself. Now, try again, get your emotions under control, and try to answer our questions.' And so they persevered.

"What actually went to air was take seven."

Rumours and suspicion.

In October 1982, Lindy was convicted of murdering her little girl by slitting her throat. Her husband, Michael, was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact.