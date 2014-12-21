beauty

Lindsay Lohan lists every product in her makeup bag.

 Image via Instagram

In an interview with US beauty website Into The Gloss recently, Lindsay Lohan described every item in her makeup bag and bathroom cabinet.

I’m into it; it’s intriguing to know the exact makeup products the 28-year-old uses to dress her eyes, cheeks and lips… and to compare to what’s in your own makeup bag.

Amongst the products she lists are chemist brand products – she adores a moisturiser that’s just $13 – but there are also items that cost upwards of $300.

Yikes.

So I got to thinking…

...Just HOW MUCH does Lindsay Lohan spend on looking and feeling good?!

So The Glow team did some maths...

Click through the gallery to find out - You just may drop your wine when you see the grand total at the end. 

Just how much does it cost to be Lindsay Lohan?
Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
ARCONA Triad Pads, Tone 45 pads
SKII Treatment Masks
La Mer Moisturising Cream
Carol Joy Forever Moore Serum
Astral Moisturising Cream 200ml
MARIO BADESCU Plastic Bottle Drying Lotion
NARS Contour Blush
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty 'The Sculpting' Powder
Charlotte Tilbury 'Filmstar Bronze & Glow' Face Sculpt & Highlight
Givenchy Phenomen'Eyes Mascara
Nars Portobello Eyeshadow Duo
MAC Kohl Pencil
MAC Cream Blush in So Sweet, So Easy
MAC Pro Longwear Concealer
Yves Saint Laurent TOUCHE CLAT - Radiant Touch
MAKE UP FOR EVER Brow Seal Transparent Eyebrow Gel
Gucci Guilty
TOPSHOP Pillow Talk $12
Lost Cherry Charlotte Tilbury
Kevyn Aucoin The Creamy Glow Duo, Candlelight/Sculpting
Dior Dior Addict Lip Maximizer High Volume Lip Plumper
Carol Joy Shampoo and Conditioner
Paco Rabanne Lady Million Eau de Parfum
Arcona Facials
Burning Sage
Diptique 'Tubereuse' Scented Candle
Nag Champa Incense Sticks
S Factor Classes
Makeup Forever Face & Body Tinted Moisturiser
Makeup Forever HD Foundation
Laura Mercier Primer
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour
Acupuncture

Read the full interview here.

How much do you think spend on beauty products every year? 

