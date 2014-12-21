Lindsay Lohan lists every product in her makeup bag.

Image via Instagram

In an interview with US beauty website Into The Gloss recently, Lindsay Lohan described every item in her makeup bag and bathroom cabinet.

I’m into it; it’s intriguing to know the exact makeup products the 28-year-old uses to dress her eyes, cheeks and lips… and to compare to what’s in your own makeup bag.

Amongst the products she lists are chemist brand products – she adores a moisturiser that’s just $13 – but there are also items that cost upwards of $300.

Yikes.

So I got to thinking…

...Just HOW MUCH does Lindsay Lohan spend on looking and feeling good?!

So The Glow team did some maths...

Click through the gallery to find out - You just may drop your wine when you see the grand total at the end.

Just how much does it cost to be Lindsay Lohan?

Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

ARCONA Triad Pads, Tone 45 pads

SKII Treatment Masks

La Mer Moisturising Cream

Carol Joy Forever Moore Serum

Astral Moisturising Cream 200ml

MARIO BADESCU Plastic Bottle Drying Lotion

NARS Contour Blush

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty 'The Sculpting' Powder

Charlotte Tilbury 'Filmstar Bronze & Glow' Face Sculpt & Highlight

Givenchy Phenomen'Eyes Mascara

Nars Portobello Eyeshadow Duo

MAC Kohl Pencil

MAC Cream Blush in So Sweet, So Easy

MAC Pro Longwear Concealer

Yves Saint Laurent TOUCHE CLAT - Radiant Touch

MAKE UP FOR EVER Brow Seal Transparent Eyebrow Gel

Gucci Guilty

TOPSHOP Pillow Talk $12

Lost Cherry Charlotte Tilbury

Kevyn Aucoin The Creamy Glow Duo, Candlelight/Sculpting

Dior Dior Addict Lip Maximizer High Volume Lip Plumper

Carol Joy Shampoo and Conditioner

Paco Rabanne Lady Million Eau de Parfum

Arcona Facials

Burning Sage

Diptique 'Tubereuse' Scented Candle

Nag Champa Incense Sticks

S Factor Classes

Makeup Forever Face & Body Tinted Moisturiser

Makeup Forever HD Foundation

Laura Mercier Primer

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour

Acupuncture

Read the full interview here.

How much do you think spend on beauty products every year?