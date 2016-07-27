To make matters worse, thousands of people took to social media to slam Lindsay during the public ordeal, calling her out for daring to air her dirty laundry on social media, for being a drama queen, for having such a private moment caught on camera.

Lohan with her fiancé Egor Tarabasov. Source: Instagram

No doubt, Lindsay was feeling the hate and ridicule blaring at her from publications and social media commentators across the world, which is probably what led to her penning that concerning public apology in the first place.

As alarming as the apology was, however, the headlines and comments that followed were somewhat worse. With publications running headlines such as “Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for Exposing Egor Tarabasov Drama: 'I Was Acting Out of Fear."

A headline that focuses much more on the plight of Egor being exposes as an abuser, rather than on the idea that a public figure such as Lindsay appeared to be the victim of domestic abuse.

The comments themselves then did everything we’ve been told not to do when it comes to domestic violence, everything we’ve vowed never to do when someone comes forward with claims of abuse.

A lesson we apparently quickly forget once uncomfortable images and words start clogging up our social media feeds.

“She kick-started the drama with accusations on social media” wrote one commentator.

“It’s ok Lindsay, we all make mistakes,” wrote another, alluding to the fact that it’s a “mistake” when you are caught being abused.

“You are an amazing actress and a really beautiful woman. Please, no more awkward posts,” another posted on Instagram. Because beautiful women in particular should not be caught up in abuse scandals, I guess.

“You were so meant for more than this drama” some other sympathetic soul wrote beneath the post.

“Just live a private life until you figure out what direction to go in” reads a recent comment on her apology post.

According to information from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Personal Safety Survey, just under half a million Australian women reported that they had experienced physical or sexual violence or sexual assault in the past 12 months. More than a million women had experienced physical or sexual assault by their male current or ex-partner since the age of 15.

We know these statistics. We speak about and confront this horror nearly every single day. We sign petitions for more funding for domestic violence victims, we urge victims to speak out about their experiences and to never protect their abuses. We promise to make a difference.