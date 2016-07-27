Lindsay Lohan has just penned a heartfelt, thoughtful and emotional apology on her Instagram account, one that fans are applauding as “mature” because she is “taking ownership of her mistakes”.
We are meant to see this grovelling apology as brave, to give Lindsay a pat on the head for finally correcting her mistakes. But when I read it, I just felt sick.
Dear friends. I’m good and well. #ATM I am taking time for myself with good friends. I am sorry that I’ve exposed certain private matters recently. I was acting out of fear and sadness… We all make mistakes. Sadly mine have always been so public. I have done a lot of soul searching in the past years, and I should have been more clear minded rather than distract from the good heart that I have. Social media comes with the territory of the business and the world we now live in. My intentions were not meant to send mixed messages. Maybe things can be fixed… Maybe not.. I hope they can. But I am 30 years old and I do deserve a #GENTLEgiant Life is about love and light. Not anger ???????? Thank you to those who stand by my side
This week, in a series of emotional Instagram posts and tweets, Lindsay indicted that she believed her now ex-fiancé Egor Tarabasov, was cheating on her with a hooker, tweeting: “Wow thanks fiance with Russian hooker @pa5london.” and “Lindsay Lohan labour pains trailer – I am pregnant!!”
