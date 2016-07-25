Lindsay Lohan just accused her fiance of cheating and hinted she's pregnant.

It hasn’t been an easy road for former child star Lindsay Lohan. But when she announced she was engaged to 23-year-old Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov, many thought it may be the start of a new beginning for the actress.

Now, the 30-year-old actress has taken a fight with her fiancè very public, tweeting accusations that he had cheated on her to her 9.3 million followers.

It started when Lindsay shared a video on Snapchat (watch above), saying that Egor was “really angry” with her, but she was “drinking water to get him to come home”.

“Honey, come home please. ET phone home,” she joked.

She then posted another video, showing Egor partying at a club. Then, the cryptic tweets started.

I guess I was the same at 23… Shitty time- it changes at 26/27 e2505t thanks for not coming… https://t.co/ImZVg1qiHE — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 24, 2016

The actress also posted an image on Instagram, with her fiancè’s face scribbled out.