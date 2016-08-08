"On the outside, Lindsay Lohan is nothing like you and me. But she is all of us."

Lindsay Lohan is not your average woman – or is she?

Lohan is rich, famous and a popular Hollywood A-lister who has reportedly enjoyed the affections of a long list of high-profile hunks including Adam Levine, Justin Timberlake, Zac Efron, Joaquin Phoenix and Colin Farrell.

Usually called “troubled” because of her very long and public battle with the bottle, the Mean Girls star, over the past 10 months, seemed to be turning over a less “rocky” page in her life as she settled into a happy (from the outside at least) relationship with her billionaire playboy fiancé Egor Tarabasov.

But that picture-perfect tale of a troubled princess finding her Prince Charming was torn asunder with the release of a video showing Tarabasov grabbing Lohan, twisting her arm behind her back and forcing her to hand over a mobile phone.

Lindsay Lohan speaks out as dramatic pictures show fight with ex-fiance https://t.co/oeP2iMXAgu pic.twitter.com/3R0ojChMGR — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 7, 2016

As the images made their way around the globe, some people asked, ‘What did Lohan do to incite Tarabasov’s public show of brutality?’ while others intimated the former child star got what she ‘deserved’ because she is not what most of us perceive to be a “good girl”.

In the moment that Tarabasov assaulted her, Lohan became another public face of domestic violence – just like Nigella Lawson, Rihanna and Amber Heard before her.

Lohan revealed that Tarabasov’s abuse was not a one-off. She said that he, like most violent men, conducted his control and abuse behind closed doors, rarely showing others the devastating Mr Hyde that lingers beneath the charming facade of his Dr Jekyll exterior.

We can only hope that Lohan has strong circles of support because the coming days and weeks are going to be some of the worst as she decides whether or not her future is safe and if it has any room for Tarabasov.

WATCH: Women share experiences of sexual violence on Twitter. (Post continues after video.)