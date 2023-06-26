'Lily died under voluntary assisted dying laws. Here's what I want you to know about one of her conditions.'

For many with rare diseases or 'invisible illnesses', for want of a better term and one that is problematic in its own right, obtaining a correct diagnosis can take decades.

This odyssey is felt by those living with other contested and complex chronic illnesses too. Illnesses such as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome and now LongCOVID. These are the folks who land regularly and squarely in the grey zones of medicine.

Notoriously EDS is thought of as a condition that just makes you bendy. A positive if you do yoga some say, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Many clinicians still don’t understand the multi-systemic nature of the condition and it is this mindset, which sees it viewed as ‘just a musculoskeletal condition’ that leads to harm in many patients. Labelling EDS as a musculoskeletal condition only is a massive oversimplification, and it ignores just how debilitating and disabling life can be for many with the condition.

Owing to the fact that connective tissue is quite literally the glue holding your body together and that in EDS the integrity of the connective tissue is impaired, it really is very simple to see how symptoms and disease presentation can go beyond the musculoskeletal system.

This week the grief has felt heavy. The grief of not only the lives lost, but the years lost too – of lives impacted so dramatically by care that could have been better – if only these conditions were better recognised and understood.

The grief, huge and all-encompassing, and the 'if onlys' racking up is a sentiment echoed in research findings published early this year by the Indiana University School of Medicine;