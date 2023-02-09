10 years ago, Lily Collins thought she was in love. Her partner would call her a 'wh**e'.

Lily Collins has spoken about a past 'toxic relationship' on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast this week.

“For me, my romantic toxic relationship was verbal and emotional abuse and being made to feel very small,” she told the podcast.

The actress shared uncomfortable details about what she endured and how it affects her to this day.

“He would call me ‘Little Lily’… and he’d use awful words about me in terms of what I was wearing and would call me a wh**e and all these things," she said.

“There were awful words and then there were belittling words… I became quite silent and comfortable in silence and feeling like I had to make myself small to feel super safe.”

The Emily in Paris star discussed how these experiences left her with anxiety and feelings of panic that even the past 10 years haven’t been able to completely erase, despite now being happily married to filmmaker Charlie McDowell, who she wed in 2021.

Image: Instagram @lilyjcollins