Tell me you have preschoolers without telling me you have preschoolers.﻿

I remember, with intense clarity, the moment I realised my entire life as a parent was about to change because of a single toy.

I was standing in the middle of our local toy store. It was a 'Yes Day' in our house, which meant I had hit pause on my constant stream of well-intentioned “NOs” in exchange for a full day that’s planned by my boy-girl twin toddlers, Stella and Cooper.

When they said, “can we have pancakes?” I replied “yes”.

When they said, “can we watch Little Mermaid?” I said “yes”.

And when they said “can we get new toys at the shop?”, I responded with a reluctant “ummmmm... sure” (after checking my bank account, of course).

So there we were, standing in our local store's kids section, knee deep in plush toys and children’s books.

And in the true spirit of 'Yes Day', we weren’t leaving until my children were holding onto something that was destined to change their life and keep them entertained… for at least ten minutes.

My son, predictably, found a dinosaur within 14.36 seconds of shopping and was ready to rip it out of the box and attack complete strangers with it. My daughter, however, was taking her time to find the “perfect” toy, preferably a collectable which is her usual mode of operation in toy selection.

An extremely kind person who worked there asked if she could help us with the hunt.

“Have you started playing with Li’l Woodzeez yet?”

“No”, my daughter responded. “What’s a Woodzeez?”

My ears perked up. I hadn’t heard of these toys before and I had considered myself, up until that point, an international expert on all things toddler toys. What do they look like? How little are we talkin' here? Are they made of wood? And most importantly, what's the financial investment I'm in for?

“They are the cutest little animal families that all live together in a big neighbourhood called Honeysuckle Hollow," the employee cheerfully said to us. “Let me show you!”

My daughter's eyes lit up. She walked over to the Li’l Woodzeez aisle. Yes, aisle. And the rest is, as they often say when one’s life is literally changed forever, history.

I learned that cheerful Sunday morning that Li’l Woodzeez are the hottest new collectable kids' toys in Australia, launching back in late 2020 and quickly winning over toddlers nationwide.