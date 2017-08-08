REVIEW: Kylie Jenner's new TV show achieved the complete opposite of what it set out to do.

Kylie Jenner’s new reality TV show begins with the 19-year-old social media star answering the question, “what do you say to people who say you have the perfect life?”

“Laugh,” she responds. “In their face.”

Oh. Well, that’s a little bit rude. And… aggressive.

Life of Kylie, the frankly entirely unnecessary reality series following the life of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner-person, has a single purpose: to make us see that Kylie is really the black sheep of this goddamn family.

No, it's not her older sister Khloe, as a decade of watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians would have you believe. Or her sister Kendall, who insists fame has made her career path as a model much, much harder.

It's Kylie, who sometimes wants to "run away" from this life of fame she didn't choose (while also Snapchatting and Instagramming her escape, because, as she says on the show, she still needs to promote her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics. She's not a complete recluse.)

Listen: Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens review Life of Kylie on The Binge...and it's just as bad as you'd expect.



The desired outcome of the 'black sheep' narrative, of course, is to establish Kylie as more relatable.

Increasing the "relatability" of the Kylie Jenner brand appears to be some kind of strategic move, maybe to sell more... Kylie? I don't even know at this point. But someone told this woman she needs to be more relatable, so relatable she will be.

Just like all of us, one of the first problems Kylie refers to is the guilt she feels for not being able to drive her Lamborghini more. "We never take the Lambo. I feel so bad for it," she says. "It’s like, ‘Why is she always taking the other cars?'"

Haha, yeah. Poor Lambo.