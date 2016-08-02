Why the real bedrooms inside The Bachelor mansion are never shown on TV.

What do the girls do when Richie isn’t around? How do they cook? And for goodness sake, who cleans up all their mess?

Luckily, we’ve tracked down a former producer, code name Sapphire*, of Australia’s favourite reality show, and she tells us what really goes on behind the scenes.

Given the main memory we have of the first few episodes of the latest season is Sasha having a snack on her rose mid-ceremony, our first question was all about the girls’ diets.

Turns out, there's a lot more to it than the occasional nibble on a rose.

"There is no shortage of food in the house. When I used to go in there I would always steal their food," Sapphire tells us.

"Think chocolate chip muesli bars and little packets of chips...They can also do a shopping list if they felt like cooking something in particular."

Yes, the Bachie mansion might look luxurious, but there isn't a single private chef in sight.

"They have to cook all their own food - both the contestants and whoever is the Bachelor/Bachelorette. They either cook in groups or just make whatever they want," Sapphire says.

via GIPHY

It's not all bad, though. Luckily, the girls (or the guys) don't have to clean. And they have the magic of television to thank for it.

"There are cleaners, I mean, the house does have to be television ready at all times. You can't expect them to be cleaning every room to a television standard all the time," Sapphire reveals.