Some people have cracked the code and get paid to do the thing they are most passionate about, but the rest of us work for money to do the stuff that really ignites our inner fire.

Whether you fall into the former or the latter category, there is no doubt that doing more of the things you love brings you deeper happiness and greater peace of mind.

But how can we squeeze more of our passion in when life is so busy with all of our commitments? Like this:

1. Make the time for the things you love.

You know how you think your day is packed, but someone offers you something you can’t refuse and you simply make it work? Yeah, that. Make it work. Make your passion a non-negotiable in your week.

If you schedule time into your weekly plan and ensure that you stick to it, the benefits will spill into the rest of your life. Research suggests people who do more of what they love are more content, have reduced stress, and even have stronger relationships. You can’t say no to that, right?

2. Put the good stuff in to get the good stuff out.

When you respect and refuel your glorious machine through nutritious food and exercise, you will have greater energy for the things that are important to you. Kick-start the day with a great breakfast, and ensure you eat three balanced meals plus two snacks a day.

Meals and snacks should be a balance of good carbohydrates, high protein, fruit and vegetables prepared with minimal processing for optimum health.