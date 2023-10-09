I’m lying in bed in the spare room, on sheets soaked with my own urine, unable to lift my head or open my eyes. In the kitchen, I hear the voices of my two beautiful children talking to their father. ‘Dad’, asks my son, ‘why is Mummy still in bed?’. I cringe as I wait for him to answer. Just like that, as if the question was nothing new (which it wasn’t), he replies ‘Mummy’s just tired mate, she’s trying to catch up on some sleep’.

In that very instant, something inside me snapped. It felt different to all the other mornings (or afternoons) that I’d woken up, cursing what I could remember of the night before and promising myself that it would never happen again. It felt different to the hour-long minutes I seemed to spend in the shower each morning fighting with thoughts and swearing on the life of every sentient being that today, things would change. It felt like someone had just slapped me hard and something had ignited inside me.

I remember the first time I got drunk. It was at my Dad’s 50th birthday party. I was 14 years old. I remember standing in the front yard of our house and delighting in the feeling that was rushing through my body. I remember what I was wearing, how I’d done my hair and the moment that I knew alcohol was going to be a very special and necessary part of my life. It was like I had just found my soul mate. From that day forward, alcohol and that incredibly magical feeling, became my obsession. My life began to revolve around the next time I could get drunk. Not just the next time I could drink but the next time I could totally annihilate myself, travel to that place where I was free and light and my mind was filled with inspiration.

I quickly gained a reputation for being able to drink more than anyone at the party. I was able to buy alcohol because I looked older and frequently took a bottle to school in my school bag, or mixed into something else in my drink bottle. I was the one leading my friends astray when it came to getting ‘smashed’ and I immediately noticed that I was different to them. They knew when they’d had enough or they’d get so sick that they’d swear off drinking ever again and went for long periods being disinterested in it. Not me. It didn’t matter what happened to me or how sick I got, it was never enough to deter me for more than a day or two, or a weekend at the very most.