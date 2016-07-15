Sometimes, celebrities say the darndest things.

Take Liev Schreiber, for example, who was just having a casual chat with Conan O’Brien when he decided to drop an ERECTION BOMBSHELL. (Is that a thing? If not, that definitely needs to be a thing).

Schreiber – who has been with Aussie goddess actress Naomi Watts since 2005 – was discussing his first ever movie role, in which he played a transvestite named Chris opposite Steve Martin.

The pair dance the foxtrot together in the film, but things got a little...err...hard during rehearsals.

"I thought to myself, 'Boy, would it be inappropriate if I, you know, became aroused'" he told Conan.