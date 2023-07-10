'I packed my bags and walked away.' 6 things we learnt from Lidia Thorpe's 60 Minutes interview.

Content warning: This story mentions domestic violence and assault, and may be distressing to some readers.

Lidia Thorpe has been making headlines over the past few months.

On Sunday, the Victorian Senator sat down with Karl Stefanovic on 60 Minutes to discuss her decision to leave the Greens, her thoughts on the Voice to Parliament and her recent ban from a Melbourne strip club.

"There's no bullshit with me. What you see is what you get. I'm not perfect," the 49-year-old told Stefanovic at the start of the interview.

"I’m not a career politician. I’m not there to be a big shot."

Instead, she says she's simply someone who "calls it for what it is".

"I’m not this angry, crazy black woman out there that hates white people. It’s just not who I am," she said.

"I have a fire that burns in [my] belly every single day... That fire will never go out."

Here are six of the biggest takeaways from Senator Thorpe's 60 Minutes interview.

1. Lidia Thorpe fell pregnant at 17 after leaving school.

Before she held a seat at Parliament House, Senator Thorpe grew up in government housing in Melbourne.

At 14, she left school and three years later, she fell pregnant.

As a young mother, Senator Thorpe began raising her own family in government housing, where she was the target of abuse.

"I suppose I was used to violence from my first relationships, that I just kept getting back up," Senator Thorpe told Stefanovic.

The 49-year-old later walked away from a toxic marriage and declared bankruptcy in 2013 - it was "the best decision" she ever made.