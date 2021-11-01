5 lactose-free dinner ideas that will have your family scraping their plates for more.

When I think about creamy recipes, I think rich, indulgent and delicious. For some of us, though, creaminess comes hand-in-hand with tummy pains and digestion issues.

But the thought of giving up dairy is a cause of pain in itself — which is exactly why I refuse to. Instead, I use lactose-free products so everyone can enjoy what I cook.

The Australian-made Liddells Lactose Free range is my go-to because they're not dairy replacements. They're still real dairy, just without that nasty lactose. This means they still contain calcium and essential nutrients, and don’t skim out on creaminess or that traditional dairy taste.

My creamy recipes need to be rich and delicious but they also need to be quick, easy and family-friendly. One of my favourites for the warmer part of the year is my Creamy Summer Vegetarian Pasta Salad.

It's a crowd favourite with all my family because of its creaminess and jam-packed flavour. (Plus, the kids don’t seem to notice the amount of veggies I hide in it.)

And while the list of ingredients seems elaborate, the dish can be made in less than 30 minutes, served as side or main, and can be made 2-3 days in advance.

So, here's how I whip up my creamy pasta salad and four other of my lactose-free favourites.

Creamy Summer Vegetarian Pasta Salad

30 minutes

Serves family of 4

Ingredients

500gm Spiral pasta

1 tub Liddells Lactose Free Plain Yoghurt

1/2 cup Liddells Lactose Free Shredded Cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 punnet cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup green peas

1 red onion, finely chopped

1/2 red capsicum, finely chopped

Handful sliced olives

3 tbs chopped parsley and basil

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, zest and juice

1/2 tsp garlic powder

4 rashes short-cut bacon, cooked and chopped (optional)

Method

Cook pasta in a large pot of salted water. Drain and rinse under cold water. Set aside. While the pasta is cooking, cook the bacon (optional). Set aside. Prepare the dressing by combining the Liddells Lactose Free Yoghurt, mayo, olive oil, lemon zest and juice, and garlic powder in a small bowl. Season. Stir until smooth. Add the chopped veggies and Liddells Lactose Free Shredded Cheese to the cooled pasta. Pour dressing over the pasta and veggies, and toss to combine.

This recipe is suitable to be prepared ahead of time (up to 2 days). Simply set aside extra dressing to coat the pasta salad right before serving.