This week my hairdresser was tending to my silvers. We were chatting away about this and that. She has a little one in daycare and told me that there is a Mum’s Night out coming up and she was too nervous to go.

I asked her why.

She told me that she feels judged by the other Mums because she lives in a unit.

“What did you just say?” I spun my chair around and faced her. She repeated her sentence and I was a little speechless, which rarely happens but when it does, it is worth noting.

I delivered her a passionate diatribe regarding who gives a fuck and that if someone was going to judge her because she lives in a unit, then they are the most hideous person that she was likely to encounter ever. But the thing is, dear friends, unfortunately she is probably right. Women can be right cows towards one another.

The other interesting thing that I hear from women, is if they are divorced, the immediately want to root everyone else’s husbands.

Well, I have several good friends who are divorced or separated. One very old mate (old in the sense that we have known each other for over 20 years) has written about her situation which she calls The Family Realignment.

One of my bestie’s husband ran off with a young lady from work. Now neither of these ladies are remotely interested in stealing anyone’s husband. They are two of the strongest people I know and are doing an amazing job of raising children alone. I just don’t think I could do it, but when faced with these circumstances, you have no choice.