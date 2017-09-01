Great news: Australian Olympic gold medallist Libby Trickett is pregnant.

Former Olympic swimmer and five-time world record holder Libby Trickett has announced that she and husband Luke Trickett are expecting their second child.

Sharing the news alongside an ultrasound image to Instagram on Friday, the 32-year-old wrote, “Luke and I are super excited to announce that we will be welcoming baby Trickett #2 into the world in early March!!”

A post shared by Libby (@libby_trickett) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

The mum-of-one also added the hashtags, #herewegoagain, #preparingforthesleepdeprivation and #thattummyisntjustmyexcessivehotchipintake.

After marrying in 2007, Luke (who is also a former champion swimmer) and Libby welcomed their first baby, daughter Poppy Frances in August 2015. The couple also suffered a miscarriage in 2014, something Libby told Mamamia she is ultimately grateful for.

