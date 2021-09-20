From Big Little Lies to Apples Never Fall: A complete guide to Liane Moriarty's most unputdownable books.

Liane Moriarty always wanted to be a writer.

When she was a kid, her father ‘commissioned’ her to write a novel for him for $1. She accepted his offer and went on to write a three-volume epic called The Mystery of Dead Man’s Island.

A few decades later, after a career in marketing and spurred on by some light sibling rivalry, Moriarty enrolled in a Master's degree and wrote her first novel, Three Wishes.

It went on to be published around the world. She’s since penned eight more books and has sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

Her much-anticipated new novel, Apples Never Fall, is out now.

Apples Never Fall, and all of Liane Moriarty's bestselling books, are published by Pan Macmillan Australia, and are available now on Apple Books.

Here’s everything you need to know about Apples Never Fall and the rest of Moriarty’s most unputdownable books.

Apples Never Fall

Image: Pan Macmillan.

What do you get when you combine a family full of secrets, a mysterious house guest and a sudden disappearance? Liane Moriarty's latest novel, Apples Never Fall.

Moriarty's ninth novel is set to be her most unputdownable yet, and it tells the story of an ordinary Australian family, who are harbouring extraordinary secrets.