'Liane Moriarty has written eight international bestsellers. I asked her how she does it.'

Another spark was a news article she read one day.

"I'd also read an article about an elderly couple who let a young woman into their home late at night," she said.

And that's how the plot of Apples Never Fall came together.

The novel follows the story of Sydney couple Joy and Stan Delaney and their four adult children.

From the outside, the Delaneys seem like the perfect family. Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are still winning tournaments after decades in the industry. They've just sold their business, their grown children are busy with their own lives, and they're easing themselves into retirement.

But when Joy disappears, her kids are forced to reexamine their parents' marriage with fresh eyes. They must ask themselves – is her disappearance related to their mysterious houseguest from last year? Or were things never as rosy as they seemed in the Delaney household?

Joy and Stan are such relatable characters, that when reading the book you may find yourself thinking about your own parents, or the parents of someone you know. But they're not based on anyone in particular.

Instead, Moriarty takes little bits of inspiration from different people she knows and meets.

"I always say that I confess to taking an attribute or two from people I know but never an entire personality," she explained.

"So I always remember with the character of Madeline in Big Little Lies, writing down perpetually outraged like so and so. And sort of shimmery ego like so and so. And then I had those two attributes, but then as I started to write Madeline became entirely her own person anyway, who was nothing like either of those two people.

"So sometimes I start with one particular attribute, which might belong to a real person, but then through the process of writing something magical happens, and they become their own people."

As for her writing process, Moriarty starts off with that basic premise and just starts writing.