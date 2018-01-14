Liam Neeson says he's "on the fence" about some of the allegations levelled in Hollywood.

Veteran actor Liam Neeson has compared the #MeToo movement to a witch hunt.

Appearing on The Late Late Show, Neeson said, “There is a bit of a witch hunt happening too”.

“There’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee or something and suddenly they’re being dropped from their program.”

Neeson, now 65, said he was “on the fence” in regards to the allegations levelled against fellow actor, Dustin Hoffman.

“When you’re doing a play and you’re with your family, other actors and technicians, you do silly things. You do silly things and it becomes superstitious. If you don’t do it every night you think it’s going to jinx the show,” the Taken star said.

“I think Dustin Hoffman… I’m not saying I’ve done similar things like what he did. Apparently he touched a girl’s breast and stuff, but it’s childhood stuff.”

The “childhood stuff” Neeson is referring to is the allegation that Hoffman groped actress Anna Graham Hunter, when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of the 1985 TV movie, Death of a Salesman.

Hoffman has also been accused of exposing himself to playwright Cori Thomas in her hotel room when she was just 16 years old.

Neeson also defended Garrison Keillor, an American radio presenter and writer, who was dropped by Minnesota Public Radio last year after he was accused of “inappropriate behaviour”.

But it’s not all bad, Neeson also said the #MeToo movement was healthy and should be happening across every industry.

“There is a movement happening and it’s healthy and it’s across every industry. The focus seems to be on Hollywood at the minute, but it’s across every industry.”