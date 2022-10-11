Elle was diagnosed with blood cancer. 48 hours later, she found out she was pregnant.

In 2016, Elle’s life changed forever. All in 48 hours, she was diagnosed with an incurable blood cancer and discovered she was pregnant with her first child. She’s sharing her story in support of Cancer Council NSW’s Here for Life campaign, raising awareness of their vital support line that ensures no person must face cancer alone.

I felt the breath sucked out of me when I first heard the word ‘Leukemia’. Then my senses started to disappear. First went my hearing. A ringing started in my ear which blocked out my doctor’s voice as he discussed the details. My peripheral vision went black and it felt like I was plummeting down a dark hole.

I went to the doctor because I had caught a stomach bug and needed a medical certificate. While I was there, I requested a blood test to check my folate and vitamin D levels, as I was hoping to start trying for a baby later that year. The test result showed high platelets and after more testing, I was told I had Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML).

In this episode of No Filter, Elle shares more about her story with Mia Freedman. Post continues after podcast.





When I discovered I was pregnant only 48 hours after that diagnosis, I didn’t think I could feel anymore distraught, but it turns out I could. It just created another level of complexity and anguish to what I was already feeling.

I was strongly advised the safest route would be to terminate in order to start cancer treatment. But the idea of aborting my child to undergo fertility treatment just seemed like the cruellest paradox, and after much discussion, and further discussions with a world CML expert, I chose to take the risk and delay treatment. At 36 weeks I gave birth to a healthy baby boy, who started school this year.

Elle with her son. Image: Instagram @ellehalliwell.