'In April, I discovered a rash on my daughter's back. We've been in and out of hospital ever since.'

This post is one person's experience and should not be considered medical advice.

The signs were small.

At four years old, dark circles started appearing under Quinn's eyes, she had a runny nose and felt lethargic.

"I just thought it was something viral," her mother, Sheridan, told Mamamia.

Then, one night in April, after giving her daughter a bath, the 31-year-old noticed something unusual.

"I saw a spot on her neck and some near her armpit."

With her husband away and another daughter at home, the mother-of-two from Dubbo, NSW, planned on monitoring Quinn overnight before getting her checked out by a medical professional.

But hours later, more spots started appearing in a kind of rash. This time on her back.

"I [thought] ok, this is spreading or it's getting worse, so I'll take her into hospital."

There, Quinn was treated with antibiotics for meningococcal - which Sheridan thought would have been the worst-case scenario at the time - and given a blood test.

Around 3:30pm the next day, doctors approached Sheridan and her family.

She immediately knew something was wrong.

"Just the way they walked into the room... that look and that feeling, you just know that it's not right," she recalled.

Then the doctor uttered the word leukaemia. What happened next was a blur.

"In my head, I [kept thinking] like 'really? This kid? She was born at 29 weeks pregnant, she's already had her fight. Why this kid?'," she said.

"...But it's just the card she's unfortunately been dealt."