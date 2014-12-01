Newsflash! Newsflash!

This just in:

A survey of women aged 18-30 showed that 54% wouldn’t let their partners see their bare faces until after 12 months of relationship-ville.

Additionally, 51% would bare alllll of their other skin after only six months.

So basically, we are more comfortable with the skin on our asses than the skin on our faces.

I’m all for a bit of make-up. I generally don’t leave the house without a bit of brow and lash work. Come Saturday night, and I have an absolute ball painting my face up in pretty colours to get me some smokey-eyed goodness. But not letting a boyfriend see me bare-faced for a year?

That just wouldn’t work for me.

Lucy- being freaked out. With lipstick on her teeth.

It’s not that I have more confidence than your average woman. Nor do I have particularly wonderful skin. I just can’t work out the logistics.

How is it possible to sleep next to someone for a year with a full face of make-up? Surely these women must have the dirtiest pillow cases imaginable?

If I slept in my Saturday night make-up, my pillow would look like a Pollock the next morning.

“Ahhh, yes. ‘Tis the canvas that Lucy slept on without removing her liquid eyeliner. A masterpiece.“

And what about when the women get wet? A dip in the ocean? A tub session? A saucy shower together (in the interest of saving water, of course…)? But with a full face of make-up, surely one would go into the shower looking like a goddess, and come out looking like a wet raccoon?