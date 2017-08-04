kids

Boy writes letter to tooth fairy asking for a pay rise. Tooth fairy handles it like a pro.

When I lost my first tooth I was very happy receiving 50 cents. But for one boy, $1 was just not enough.

Originally posted to Reddit, a woman shared the letter her friend’s son received after asking the tooth fairy if his $1 could be upgraded to $5.

The letter tells the boy “it was very bold of you to ask for more money” and adds that although his request has been declined, in the future “we [have] decided to increase your TPO (tooth pay out) by $1 for future extractions. This is with the stipulation the tooth is cavity free.”

letter to the tooth fairy
"It was very bold of you to ask for more money" (Image: Reddit).

As for any teeth lost that are not cavity free?

The letter reads, "Should you place a cavity filled tooth under your pillow you will receive a bill to cover our costs of flight travel. We cannot take CFT's (cavity filled teeth) back with us."

Seems like a pretty genius way to get your child to brush their teeth, huh?

Listen: How the couple who quit work at 30 handle the tooth fairy. (Post continues...)

This Reddit post has proved very popular, with over 1000 users commenting.

One user said "$1? C'mon. Give the lil guy $5, at least" whilst another said "best parenting ever".

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

This Glorious Mess

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

Ask Me Anything

Smart Parents and their Best Tricks

The Parent Code
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???