"No is a complete sentence." 21 women share the most important lesson they learned in 2020.

2020 has been without a doubt one of the hardest years. For many, the hardest year.

We learned how to socially distance, scanning QR codes became common practice and the word 'unprecedented' was used far too much (sorry). And that's just the start of it.

While we all get ready to farewell 2020 for good, we must admit the year has taught us some extremely valuable lessons that we'll take into 2021.

So we decided to speak to our Mamamia community to hear what lessons they learned in 2020. Here, 20 women share their words of wisodm.

1. "No is a complete sentence." - Bec

2. "Mine is not so much a lesson but an important reminder about how important GRATITUDE is. You don’t have to journal your thoughts on gratitude, but it’s important to acknowledge what you have and what you (potentially) take for granted." - Jo.

3. "COVID taught me to say yes to a career change as it proves you can plan everything but have your stability change in a heartbeat. Best thing I ever did." - Sara.

4. "Self respect. I left an emotionally abusive relationship (cocaine abuse, verbal abuse, love bombing) and part of me was scared to leave a relationship during a pandemic out of fear of loneliness and regret that might come from being single and having the time to over analyse the situation. I knew his behaviour was toxic three months into the relationship but it took me another 14 months to finally leave him for good. The emotional and physical energy I put into this relationship and trying to excuse his behaviour and supporting his ungrateful ass is mind-blowing. But thanks to the best of best friend and a healthy dose of courage, I’m now in a better place than I have been since early 2019. I learned to trust my gut and stand up for myself. I learned to love myself a little bit more." - Klara