Australia's 10 favourite Netflix shows: The results are in and 3 are a little unexpected.

Australians love Netflix.

Aussies also love a challenge, and a Netflix binge is just that. You know, the ultimate mental and physical test of endurance.

So what do Australian love to watch the most? When we first signed up to Netflix, which series stole our hearts (and our lives) as we lost our bingeing virginities?

Well, the results are in. These are the ten most instantly popular Netflix series amongst Aussies:

Orange is the New Black Stranger Things Narcos Vikings Suits House of Cards 13 Reasons Why Gossip Girl Jonah from Tonga. The 100

While the majority of these are unsurprising (we can’t be friends if you’re unfamiliar with Orange is the New Black) a few lesser-known series did make the list.

P.S. WHERE IS THE CROWN?!

So, to save you from FOMO, here’s an overview of the unsung series Australia adores, and that you might love watching this weekend too.

Vikings

With Aussie guy Travis Fimmel as the lead character, you can’t help but feel truly patriotic when bingeing on Vikings.

The five-season series is inspired by Danish Viking, Ragnor Lothbrok, a farmer turned Scandinavian King. Vikings explores Lothbrok’s rise to fame with successful raids into England, as noted in 13th century sagas.

Known as a legendary hero, yet a notorious scourge of England and France, Vikings has the bad-boy element Australian's unashamedly love. So it's no surprise this historical drama is making a name for itself Down Under as it is renewed for yet another season.

Jonah from Tonga

It's nice to know Australians support Australian shows. Just.

Coming in at number nine is the list's only home-grown series, Jonah from Tonga. With Chris Lilley as the show's creator, writer, director, producer, theme music composer and lead character, the series was always destined to be a comedic masterpiece. The mockumentry follows fourteen-year-old Jonah Takalua, whose rose to fame in Lilley's 2007 series Summer Heights High with "puck you miss."