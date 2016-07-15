Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones stopped by The View on Thursday to promote her role in the new Ghostbusters movie opening this weekend. At 48-years-old the comedian is finally breaking into mainstream media and she says she has The View co-host to thank for that.

Jones explains that growing up she had very few role models she could relate to in the entertainment industry. So, seeing Whoopi Goldberg on television was a life-changing moment.

“When I was young, my dad always let me listen to comedy albums. I always knew about comedy, I always loved comedy,” she explains. “The day that I saw Whoopi Goldberg on television, I cried so hard, because I kept looking at my daddy going, ‘Oh my god! There’s somebody on TV that looks like me! She looks like me! Daddy, I can be on TV! I can be on TV! I can do it! Look at her, look at her! She looks just like me.”