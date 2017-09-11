"If only more people would behave like Leslie Jones just did at fashion week."

Why do Fashion People constantly look so unhappy? Despite being dressed in fancy clothes, watching beautiful women walking up and down a catwalk and being saturated with freebies and discounts, they never seem to smile. Is it to avoid wrinkles? Do their shoes pinch? Are visible displays of emotion unfashionable? Or are they just bored and thinking about how long it will take for their Uber to arrive? It can be hard to tell.

So thank God for Leslie Jones.

Dressed in a hot pink cape, leather pants and a silver jewelled necklace, the Ghostbusters actress and Saturday Night Live comedian was front row at Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week yesterday and made no secret that she was having a blast.

"Oh my God! You’re beautiful! You’re beautiful and you know it girl!" the 50 year old shouted loudly and supportively at the passing models.