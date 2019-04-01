These women claim to have been "butchered" by a Sydney cosmetic surgeon.

A group of Australian women have shared their stories of a suspended cosmetic doctor they say “butchered” them during breast surgery.

The women appeared on Sunday Night to allege Dr Leslie Blackstock performed bizarre surgeries on them, waking them up mid-operation to ask them to make decisions and FaceTiming their loved ones to seek further opinions.

All of the women claim to have been left humiliated and disfigured by Blackstock after surgery at his Penrith practice in Western Sydney.

Blackstock’s licence was suspended in 2017 after The Daily Telegraph revealed his conduct, but he has still not been deregistered.

Nikki Warman recalled meeting Blackstock for the first time after she’d already received pre-surgery drugs.

“They called it ‘twilight surgery’, so he said that at any given point, I could answer. I could feel what was happening to me and I screamed,” she said.

She said she felt “everything”during the procedure. “I felt … the opening. I felt the knife. I could feel the skin being pulled and then I could feel him open with his fingers and put the implant in.”

She believed Blackstock knew she was in pain. Her “support person” said they could hear her screaming from where they were waiting in the carpark.

Warman was propped up in front of a mirror mid-surgery and asked to give feedback on the implants.

"I know I was talking, but whether or not it was making sense I have no idea," she said.

After her surgery, Warman said her breast was disfigured with a fold "like a pocket". She developed a life-threatening infection and required emergency surgery to remove the implants.

Another patient, Belinda Hooker, has had seven surgeries and a staph infection since her surgery, where she too was propped up on a pillow to take a look mid-surgery.

"I just said, ‘Oh, my god. What have you done? My breast looks deformed'."