Lena Dunham has been sober for five years. For a long time she 'didn't think she was an addict'.

Lena Dunham’s show Girls skyrocketed the writer and actress to success in 2012 and left a deep impact on a whole generation of women. The show was heralded as a pioneer of its genre for its accurate portrayal of the female experience and how awkward and confusing life can be in your early 20s.

But Dunham was just a mere 23 years old when she sold Girls to HBO and that level of success at such a young age seems to always come with some level of trauma.

Watch the trailer for Girls Season One here. Post continues below.



Video via HBO

Dunham was first prescribed anti-anxiety medication Klonopin, at the young age of 12. But it wasn’t until her mid-twenties, when the pressures of her success and the negative press she was also getting at the time really took its toll on her mental health.

“I’ve been through a lot of hard things in my adulthood. Getting off Klonopin was probably the hardest,” the writer told The Hollywood Reporter.

Things came to a head in 2017 when Dunham felt was filming the final season of Girls and facing a lot of backlash for defending Girls writer and executive producer Murray Miller against rape allegations.

Dunham later retracted the statement in which she defended Miller and penned an open letter in The Hollywood Reporter, addressed to the alleged victim, her co-star Aurora Perrineau.

"I didn't have the 'insider information' I claimed but rather blind faith in a story that kept slipping and changing and revealed itself to mean nothing at all. I wanted to feel my workplace and my world were safe, untouched by the outside world."

"There are few acts I could ever regret more in this life… To Aurora: You have been on my mind and in my heart every day this year. I love you. I will always love you. I will always work to right that wrong. In that way, you have made me a better woman and a better feminist."

Dunham was highly criticised for her actions, with fans calling her a faux feminist and this added to the anxiety and stress that saw her abuse her prescription medication. She was admitted to rehab in 2018.