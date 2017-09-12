Spearheaded most famously by Winona Ryder, the blonde pixie cut is the haircut thousands of brave women got in the ’90s –

and many regretted almost instantly.

It was super short and textured, the kind of drastic haircut you went for when you wanted a major change, like after having your heart broken, getting a new job or having a baby – all terrible times to get a drastic haircut, frankly.

On Winona, Madonna, Gwyneth, Natalie Imbruglia and Sharon Stone it looked cool and effortless. For the rest of us, it didn’t always translate but for a moment there – before understanding how hellish it would be to grow it out – it felt fresh and fun and Very Winona.

The pixie cuts we copied in the '90s

Madonna On Set of the Video for "Papa Don't Preach" - May 1986 Madonna in 1986 (Photo by Terry McGinnis/WireImage)

Gwyneth Paltrow SLIDING DOORS, Gwyneth Paltrow, 1998, Image: Miramax