LEIGH CAMPBELL: Exactly what skincare, makeup and hair products I packed on my holiday. And why.

After a few years of virtually no travel, it’s so nice to see people jaunting around the country and the world again.

I just returned from a holiday which got me thinking about what beauty products I pack.

Depending on my location, I like to buy stuff at my destination. I love trying overseas brands and it helps keep weight down in my suitcase. On this trip we were going to an island but had a few days in Singapore first - so when I was there I bought body lotion and body sunscreen.

Image: Supplied.

I used to pack face masks, nail polish and other ‘treatments’ I thought I’d use when I had some downtime, but I never end up doing them - so now it’s just all about multitasking necessities.

I used this toiletries bag from Kmart which is huge and so handy - I have two of them.

Image: Kmart.

Of course, I packed the usual boring stuff like hair elastics, a razor etc, but below is what I took with me (and used a lot!) for skincare, makeup and my hair.

SKIN

Image: Mecca Cosmetica.

SPF 50+ on the face (and one on the body, too!) several times a day, obviously. No explanation needed.

Image: Skinceuticals.

This is the smaller size of this serum which makes it a bit more affordable - though still very pricey. Vit C helps ‘supercharge’ your sunscreen to protect against free radicals (and pigmentation etc). It’s the only active I use on holidays.

Image: Bioderma.

My one and only cleanser. I use it for eye makeup and all over my face. Takes a few swipes to get everything off but really does the job.

Image: Summer Fridays.

I focus on hydration on tropical/summer holidays and this is one of the best hydrating serums I have ever used. I am nearly through my second bottle. Not only does it hydrate, but it plumps and makes skin super dewy.

Image: CeraVe.

This night cream is so good. I use it at night, obviously - but can also be used during the day, sparingly, and I also use it on my chest to plump out those dehydration lines.

You’ll note I don't pack an exfoliant. I don't take or use a vitamin A product or a BHA as there’s the risk of making skin more susceptible when in the sun, and I’m outside waaaay more on a summer holiday than I am in my day-to-day life. Instead, I use a trick a facialist taught me many years ago. I use a wet face washer to very gently massage my face in a circular motion - it's a really effective manual exfoliation and a great way to ensure all your sunscreen is gone after a long day.

I generally use eye cream at home but can do without it on holidays - my hydrating serum and night cream can sub in.

MAKEUP

Image: IT Cosmetics.

I don't use this foundation as much as I used to in my everyday routine, but it’s a brilliant all-rounder for holidays. Yes, it’s SPF 50+, but it’s not our primary sunscreen, it's just an added bonus on top of your SPF. It’s thick, dewy and gives full coverage but can be sheered out with the hydrating serum and is also a great concealer.

Image: Mecca Max.

This is the best bargain bronzer on the market. I have been through no less than 20 of them - no exaggeration. Also lovely as a bronzy eyeshadow, too.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury.

This product is so versatile. Wear it on top of your skincare for very light coverage and serious glow, or mix it with your foundation to make it lighter in texture and more dewy. I also use it as a subtle highlight on my cheekbones.

Image: Benefit.

This is such a great, fine-tipped brow pencil and has a spoolie on the other end to brush brows. I also use it as a dark brown liner on my upper lash line.

Image: Hourglass.

Tubular mascara is a must in a hot climate - no smudging or panda eyes. Just remove with water and your fingers, or micellar water.

Image: Ciaté London.

I always take one super bright, pop-y lipstick on holidays, even though I rarely wear them in ‘real life’. Usually it's a pink or coral, but this orange red is stunning, and I also used a teeny bit as a blush on my cheeks.

Image: Naked Sundays.

These zinc makeup sticks are brand new. I took the gold one away, and it was soooo nice on the high points of my face at night to give glow - didn't need much else as the highlight was the feature. I find it's best to apply by putting on fingers first and then tapping.

I don't bother with eyeshadow, and I don't take concealer - I just use a bit more of my foundation. Summer holidays for me are for looking more ‘fresh’ than ‘done’.

HAIR

Image: Toni & Guy.

I always take an affordable shampoo and conditioner that my husband can use and I can also use on my toddler. This set is so great, helps repair damage and is often on sale in the supermarkets. I use the conditioner as a mask too (leave it in overnight).

Image: Moroccanoil.

I love this product, and the tiny bottle is ideal for travel. Light refers to the texture - it's for finer hair, but there's also a ‘normal’ formula for thick or curly hair. It's so good on my split ends, you only need a tiny bit, and helps protect hair when swimming.

Image: Slick Kids.

This is actually my son’s hair gel, but I use it when I want a slicked-back bun (my go-to hairstyle on holidays - I don't believe in heat styling when I'm relaxing!). It's not crunchy and basically just dissolves in water so it's super easy to rinse out.

Hair, for me on holidays, is always about what is as fast as possible, so it's always an up-do. More time to chill out!

I’d love to know what you take on holidays. What are your absolute musts? Email us at [email protected] and let us know!

Feature Image: Supplied/Mamamia.