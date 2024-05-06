Emma and Lily were on their way to a wedding when they were hit by a speeding vehicle.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 1st, 2024, best friends from Adelaide Emma McLean and ﻿Lily Galbraith, were on their way to a wedding in Brisbane.

It was just after 3pm when they entered the Legacy Way Tunnel at Mount Coot-tha.

23-year-old Emma was behind the wheel, while Lily, 24, was in the passenger seat when their Mazda 3 was struck by a black Audi which caused them to crash into a small truck.

Lily — an intensive care nurse — was killed on impact. So was the driver of the Audi, former police officer Bruce Daley, 56.

The driver of the truck suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, while Emma was rushed to hospital with a shattered pelvis and broken arms. She underwent emergency surgery that night.

Watch: Friends are rallying around the women's families.



Video via 9News.

As of the weekend, she was still in a coma with a colleague from her workplace ScreenAway Australia writing in a GoFundMe, "Emma faces a long road ahead and we want to do everything to assist in her recovery".

Her fiance Harry proposed to her just three weeks ago. "You and me forever," she'd posted under a video of the moment on social media.