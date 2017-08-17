Leah Costa was the latest contestant to leave The Bachelor mansion last night, after Matty told her the drama she was causing was “distracting” him.
To say she did not go quietly would be an understatement.
Now she has taken back control of her social media accounts, the 24-year-old has shared no less than SIX Instagram posts with explosive captions about her time on The Bachelor in less than 12 hours.
Let’s just say she’s not holding back.
Here’s a very necessary, fully scientific, high-brow breakdown of her social media action.
I know we can’t seem to catch a break and sometimes it feels like the whole world is conspiring against us. But damn the stars, I choose you. And no matter what the odds, no challenge or obstacle will ever be enough to stand in our way. I love you @jolfie. You are better than anything I ever could have hoped for ???? In hell I found a little piece of heaven in you #thebachelor #TheBachelorAU #bachy #bachie #mattyj #rose #cocktailparty #dressups #bestie #bffl #memories #love #beautaplin