Leah Remini left Scientology 11 years ago. She says she's still being 'monitored'.

Life for Leah Remini has been a "constant struggle" since she left the Church of Scientology more than a decade ago, she says.

The Kings of Queens actor, who is an outspoken critic of the religion, has claimed her experiences since leaving the church have filled her with depression, anxiety and fear. She also claims that her friends and family are "in danger" following an alleged orchestrated operation from those inside the organisation.

Watch: Leah Remini talks to Bill Maher about Scientology. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Remini left the church in 2013, but shared in a social media post that she's only recently begun saying "yes instead of no to opportunities that involve leaving my home and venturing out into the world".

The actor and activist wrote, "It has been a decade since I fled from Scientology with my family, but it is a constant struggle to push myself to experience my life.

"I will have a good day and think to myself, 'Okay, tomorrow I’m going to continue to do things that I want to do,' and then depression takes over. I get consumed by fear and find every reason not to go."