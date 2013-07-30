Lea Michele: Cory will forever be in my heart.

Lea Michele has broken her silence for the first time since Cory Monteith died two weeks ago.

The 26-year-old shared a private photo on her Instagram and Twitter accounts with a short message thanking fans for their support.

Thank you all for helping me through this time with your enormous love & support. Cory will forever be in my heart. pic.twitter.com/XVlZnh9vOc — Lea Michele (@msleamichele) July 29, 2013

Michele attended a memorial service for friends and co-stars of Monteith “to share memories and music in an emotional celebration of the life of Cory,” held at the Paramount studio lot where Glee’s auditorium scenes are filmed.

2. Ready to feel old? Click here to find out which adorable British child star is now a dad. (How did that happen?!)

3. Lets all talk about Gisele Bundchen’s decision to pierce her daughter’s ears.

When Brazillian model Gisele Bundchen uploaded a intimate photo with her eight-month-old daughter, Vivian Lake on Instagram we doubt she expected an ear-piercing backlash.

Making headlines around the world such as Gisele Bundchen Gets Her Baby’s Ears Pierced: Cute or Creepy? and Gisele Bundchen Sparks Controversy Over Daughter’s Pierced Ear’s everyone has an opinion on this really important breaking news story.

While some may think eight months is too young or it’s cruel, many baby girls born in Southern American countries have their ears pierced while still in the hospital following birth.

How old were you when you got your ears pierced?

4. Got a toddler who will only dine on fish fingers? You won’t believe what Curtis Stone’s 2-year-old is eating – click here to find out.

5. Kate Moss gets vajazzled on the cover of Esquire.



Kate Moss is bedazzled and vajazzled on the cover of men’s mag Esquire’s September issue.

“For too long [Kate Moss] has been monopolised by women’s fashion magazines,” says Esquire editor Alex Bilmes.