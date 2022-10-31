"They sleep through the night at 6 weeks old." The French parenting hack going viral on TikTok.

The French are known for great architecture, wonderful food, and the best croissants you'll ever eat.

But in recent years, parents have begun to familiarise themselves with a form of sleep training that the French have gotten down to an art.

And its sudden popularity is all thanks to TikTok.

Check out the French parenting method that's gone viral on TikTok.

TikTok user ashketchum910 alerted the masses to the 'Le Pause' sleeping hack in a clip that now sits at 2.3 million views.

In the video, he explained how babies are loud sleepers and do not need to be comforted the second their parents hear them make noise. It's something French parents observed and ingrained into their parenting techniques - all without realising it.