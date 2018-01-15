A mother pleads, ‘Don’t free my daughter’s killer.’

Towner had known the Hickson family for years before that day. His mother had previously babysat Lauren, and Lauren’s father, Derek, had even helped secure him a temporary job.

So when the then-23-year-old approached the little girl playing near her home at roughly 2pm on May 17, 1989, she spoke to him openly, even hugged him, according to a witness.

Lauren’s body was found two days later, in a creek a few hundred metres from her Western Sydney home. It was a female army officer, one of more than 100 people involved in the search for the missing girl, who made the horrifying discovery. Lauren was face-down in a metre of water, with only a white singlet around her neck.

After forensic analysis, investigators concluded she had been sexually assaulted, held underwater, and struck on the head with a large rock. Her pink windcheater, jeans and gumboots were found nearby.

The memory of that day will never leave Jurina.

"I just screamed. They had to sedate me. They carried me out on a stretcher and they took me to the hospital,” she said. “After, I didn't want to go to sleep at night. I needed to have people around me all the time.”

When speaking about Towner, Jurina refuses to call him a man, or even a person. To her, he’s “that grub”, “a predator”, or just “him”, her daughter’s killer, the reason that, on October 11 last year - Lauren’s 33rd birthday - she placed flowers on her daughter’s grave rather than into her outstretched hands.

“People think it will get easier for families like ours, but it doesn’t,” she said. “It's an ongoing thing. As a parent, I can't help but wonder what she'd be like now. But all I have is pictures of her from back then. And I have kept some of her toys and hair brushes and hair clips, some ribbons. And I still have some of her clothes. I just can't get rid of them. I know it's been a long time now, but I just can’t."

She and her family have been fighting to keep Towner behind bars since he became eligible for parole in May 2009. His original life sentence would have denied him the chance, but that was redetermined in 2002 to a 20-year minimum. In delivering the decision, Justice Greg James said, "Although this crime was horrible, its seriousness, having regard to the views of the trial judges, was not such as to require [Towner] never be released.”

Yet plenty in the community don't agree. A Change.org petition addressed to NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman and titled, “Urgent - No parole for four-year-old Lauren Hickson’s rapist and murderer” has amassed more than 111,000 signatures in the eight months since it was filed by children’s advocacy group, Walking Warriors.

Lending his support to the petition is Steve Ticehurst, the now-retired Homicide Squad detective who led Lauren’s case: “It is my opinion and my opinion only that if a person takes a life, then they do not deserve to be released. Lauren has been robbed of having a life, a family, children. Why should anyone who takes that away from someone be given their freedom. But I just don’t see the system changing... how many more lives will it take?”