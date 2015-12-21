beauty

Lauren Conrad was the ultimate blonde. Now she's a redhead.

Image: Instagram

With just four more sleeps to go, we’re all getting seriously excited about Christmas — but it looks like Lauren Conrad has taken that festive anticipation one step further… to her hair.

Yep, it’s goodbye to the much-loved (and copied!) blonde ombre-d Lauren, and hello to Conrad the redhead.

Image: Instagram (@laurenconrad)

Posting a picture to Instagram, it was clear where the reality derived her inspiration: her stylist and colourist Kristin Ess. "Clearly, I'm obsessed with@kristin_ess...," LC captioned the image.

The rich auburn colour is the first major change we've seen from The Hills star since she chopped her hair into a lob almost a year ago... and fuelled the lob craze we've seen continue well into 2015.

All we can say is thank goodness her signature winged eyeliner is still there - not only would we probably not have recognised her, but there's only so much change we can deal with at once, after all.

WATCH: Mia Freedman gets all Gwyneth Paltrow a la Sliding Doors with her latest haircut. (Post continues after video.)

Alyssa Milano

LC isn't the only A-lister mixing things up for the holidays.

The inspo behind Alyssa Milano's new short hair? Erm... her own hair circa early 2000s, it seems.

Image: Instagram (@alyssamilano)

Sharing the revealing selfie to Insagram, the actress may be feeling all "short hair don't care" — but we bet any diehard Charmed fans certainly care.

Yep, Milano's trademark pixie crop is back with a vengeance. It's choppier, lighter and a little longer than the original, but the foundations are definitely there, giving us major deja vu to the days when she wore this style on the show. Welcome back. (Post continues after gallery.)

Hilary Duff

While the rest of us have been fretting about last-minute preparation, Hilary Duff has managed to squeeze in a pre-Christmas chop - and it's just shot straight to the top of our wish lists.

Although her hair has been a whole rainbow of colours this year, this time she's focused on changing the length, unveiling the shorter and sharper new crop on Instagram after a teaser photo of her hairdresser ready with the scissors.

Image: Instagram (@hilaryduff)

"Soooo it's pretty short. Thank you @cynthiavanis for chopping," she captioned the photo.

The lesson we can all learn from this? The lob ain't going nowhere.

Which is your pick for hair of the day?

