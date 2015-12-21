Lauren Conrad was the ultimate blonde. Now she's a redhead.

Image: Instagram

With just four more sleeps to go, we’re all getting seriously excited about Christmas — but it looks like Lauren Conrad has taken that festive anticipation one step further… to her hair.

Yep, it’s goodbye to the much-loved (and copied!) blonde ombre-d Lauren, and hello to Conrad the redhead.

Posting a picture to Instagram, it was clear where the reality derived her inspiration: her stylist and colourist Kristin Ess. "Clearly, I'm obsessed with@kristin_ess...," LC captioned the image.

The rich auburn colour is the first major change we've seen from The Hills star since she chopped her hair into a lob almost a year ago... and fuelled the lob craze we've seen continue well into 2015.

All we can say is thank goodness her signature winged eyeliner is still there - not only would we probably not have recognised her, but there's only so much change we can deal with at once, after all.

