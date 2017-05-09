Lauren Brant and Barry Hall just welcomed a baby boy.

Former Hi-5 star Lauren Brant and AFL legend Barry Hall have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, one week before the expected due date.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon, Brant shared a black and white photo of three hands – hers, Barry’s, and her newborns, alongside the caption: “Our world is now perfect! Welcome to the world our little man Miller Hall”.
The couple announced Brant’s pregnancy in December via an image of an ultrasound. On Instagram, Brant wrote, “Hello world, I can’t wait to meet you in May 2017!”
“Barry and I are beyond excited to share this news. I just LOVE kids and I have dreamt of the day I will be able to have my own. Well, I have finally found the perfect partner who will also be the worlds best Dad, and we have been blessed with a little miracle. IM PREGNANT (sic)!”