Actress spills the beans on her onscreen sex with Marco Pierre White Jr on Big Brother.

Laura Carter, the Big Brother UK contestant involved in the Marco Pierre White Jr scandal, says she regrets their onscreen romance.

The actress was voted out of the house last week and has addressed the scandal that dominated the series, telling host Emma Willis she’d emerged “mortified” by her own behaviour.

“I’m absolutely mortified. As soon as it happened, it was the worst. I thought, ‘What the hell?’ I immediately regretted it,” Carter said.

If you’re not sure who or what we’re talking about here, allow me to give you a quick run-down.

Marco Pierre White Jr is the 20-year-old son of esteemed chef, occasional Masterchef guest and "Godfather of modern cooking", Marco Pierre White.

The model had sex with Carter during their time in the Big Brother house, despite being engaged to designer Kim Melville-Smith. He's since claimed he had a "hall pass" at the time.

All hell broke loose when he was evicted, as the young star ended his engagement and roped a new girl into the picture soon after.

OK. All caught up?

White Junior has been blabbing all over town about his shenanigans, but we haven't heard a peep from Carter... until now.