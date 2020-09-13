It’s true that motherhood changes pretty much every single speck of your former self, from your daily routine, to your relationships, right down to the seemingly unrelated things - like the clothes you wear. I guess, when you’re running on little sleep it can be hard to find the energy to care about anything other than survival. Couple this sentiment with the general weirdness 2020 and quarantine has served up and somehow my entire wardrobe has been overrun by matching tracksuit ensembles and elasticised waist bands. Not to mention that my daughter Marlie-Mae has been living in pyjama zippies for two-thirds of her entire life.

Like a lot of new mums there is a whole side of my wardrobe that is filled with the clothes of my former self. Midriffs and silk slips (I know…. SCANDALOUS) that haven’t seen the light of day since I fell pregnant, to think there was once a time that I had the brazen confidence to wear white pants out of the house … sigh.

But now that the days are getting warmer and spring has officially sprung into action it's time to give the old wardrobe a cliché spring clean – out with the old making room for some brighter colours and lighter fabrics. I set out to find some comfortable, fashionable and practical pieces to kick start my spring wardrobe and have put together a list of some of my favourite ﻿﻿Next﻿﻿ clothes for mums and bubs…and not a single pair of sweatpants in sight.

ITEMS FOR MUM

First off the ranks - The wrap dress!

THE wrap dress. Image supplied by Laura Byrne.

Wrap dresses are the ultimate zero effort dress, that somehow always ends up looking like you made an effort. Exactly the kind of smoke and mirrors trickery a busy mum needs. They are also super versatile and can be dressed down with a pair of trainers or throw on a strappy heal and grab a negroni and you’re ready to PAR-TAY!