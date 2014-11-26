Does eyelash growing serum really work?

Image: Thinkstock

It can permanently change your eye colour, cause irreversible pigmentation and unwanted hair growth, yet that hasn’t stopped over 2.5 million people from snapping up this beauty product since it launched in 2008.

In those six years since launch, LATISSE® eyelash growing serum has gained a cult following, but don’t worry if you haven’t heard of it before now. It can only be bought online (supposedly) with a prescription and was first intended as a medication to treat glaucoma (a condition of increased pressure within the eyeball, causing gradual loss of sight).

We can thank Allergan, the makers of Botox, for this one. When doctors noticed one huge unexpected upside (longer, fuller lashes) in glaucoma patients trialling the drug Biamatoprost, Allergan knew they were onto something.

Fast forward seven years, the FDA (Foods and Drug Administration) approved the drug to be used as an eyelash growing serum. The rare side effect that it can cause blue or hazel eyes to turn brown FOR LIFE is still not enough to dissuade those in pursuit of Bambi-sized lashes. Read on for everything you need to know about Latisse.

How much does it cost?

One kit including a 3ml bottle of Latisse solution and 60 disposable applicators is $120. One bottle will last 3 to 4 months when used every day.

What does it actually do?

A LATISSE® clinical study with 278 people found that participants gained 25% longer, 106% thicker, 18% darker eyelashes in four months. Worth knowing is that the hair growth varies for everyone, some users get long, perfectly curled lashes, while others end up with straight lashes that stick out from their eyelids.