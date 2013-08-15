Memo to Mark Latham: shut up

By ROSIE WATERLAND

Opposition leader, Tony Abbott, thinks liberal candidate Fiona Scott is hot.

Former ALP leader, Mark Latham thinks she is ugly.

This morning I woke up knowing nothing about Fiona Scott except that one man thinks she’s sexy and one man thinks she’s not.

And that made me furious.

In case you haven’t heard, on Tuesday, Tony Abbott was asked how the Liberal candidate for the seat of Lindsay compared to her predecessor Jackie Kelly.

He responded by saying: ‘‘They’re young, feisty, I think I can probably say have a bit of sex appeal.”

And once Abbott opened the door to a public dialogue about Scott’s sex-appeal, suddenly her ‘hotness’ was up for discussion.

Enter Mark Latham.

Here’s how Latham responded to Tony Abbott’s ‘sex appeal’ comment:

“It showed very bad judgment and it shows he has low standards,” he told 3AW. “I had a good look at Fiona Scott on page eight of The Australian today and she doesn’t have sex appeal at all. She’s not that good of a sort.”

“Tony had the beer goggles on and in politics they say it’s showbiz for ugly people and I don’t think she’ll be out of place.”

Okay, that’s it. Now you can scream.

Most people are calling Latham’s comments worse (because obviously if a woman is ‘ugly’ she has nothing to offer and nobody will ever want to marry her ever and CATS) but I really don’t see any difference between Latham’s insult and Abbott’s compliment. I’m just pissed off that we’re talking about it at all.

Would Abbott and Latham be speaking about the attractiveness of this candidate if she were a man?