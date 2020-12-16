The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday December 17.

NSW responds to three new COVID-19 cases.

NSW Health is scrambling to contain the impact of three new locally acquired COVID-19 cases and prevent similar cases in the future.

The state broke its 12-day streak without locally acquired coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after a Sydney airport driver was confirmed to have the virus in the morning and then two mystery cases popped up in the Northern Beaches.

The Northern Beaches cases, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, are close contacts of each other but authorities have not found a connection to any other cases.

Alerts are out for several areas in the Northern Beaches, particularly Avalon and Palm Beach, after the two moved through the community while contagious.

NSW Health is urgently undertaking genomic sequencing and contact tracing to stem the damage and identify the source of the infections. The genome sequencing results will be available on Thursday or Friday.