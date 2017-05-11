"Why The Last Resort makes me terrified to have kids."

For those who haven’t had the pleasure of watching Channel Nine’s “groundbreaking” new reality show The Last Resort, there are a few things you need to know.
- Flying five couples to a remote island in Fiji, away from family, friends, kids, jobs, and general life commitments, is an entirely legitimate and long-term way to repair a broken relationship.
- Only white people’s relationships are worthy of air time.
- If you just combine a whole lot of other reality programs (e.g. Married at First Sight, Seven Year Switch, Survivor, Big Brother) you can actually come up with a completely new TV show.
Shows like The Last Resort are so watchable because they’re so ridiculous, but after watching the first two episodes of the series, I found myself noticing something that wasn’t so… comical.
It's a trend I've witnessed my whole life. When my mum's friend was pregnant, and her husband walked out. When a mother of four boys was left alone, because her partner didn't think she was giving him enough 'attention'. When a 45-year-old man left his family to be with a 25-year-old woman, who didn't have children of her own.
Within my own social bubble, I've seen that men can do the unthinkable when women are focusing on the kids.
For a majority of the couples on The Last Resort, having kids was a major turning point in their relationship. And for people like Lucy and Carl, having kids was Carl's "reason" for cheating on his wife of 13 years.
While Lucy was dedicated to looking after the couples' children, Carl had what he calls a "fling" with one of his clients. "Sounds bad but I never really felt guilty about it," he said. "I need sex everyday."