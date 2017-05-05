Last Resort's Carl isn't sure if he had an affair or not.

Since the dawn of married times, the question of what constitutes as cheating has been asked.
For some, the answer is clear cut. For others, though, a change in circumstances can mean a change in meaning. Which is exactly what The Last Resort contestant Carl says happened between he and wife Lucy in recent years.
“I felt like something had to happen,” the personal trainer told The Fix this week ahead of the premiere of Channel 9’s latest romance reality TV show, continuing, “once I’d gone outside the relationship, that was definitely an out.”